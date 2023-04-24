Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $497.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $497.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $459.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.