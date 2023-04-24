Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $53.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.