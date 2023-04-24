Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $20.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

