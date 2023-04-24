Methanex (MEOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 639,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

