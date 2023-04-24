Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.99 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.