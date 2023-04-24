Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.99 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

