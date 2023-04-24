Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT at $7.83

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

