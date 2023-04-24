CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $63.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.90.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of CarMax by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

