DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $40.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.54.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,812. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

