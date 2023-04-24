Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

SBGI opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 67.51% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $495,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 269,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

