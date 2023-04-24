RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
