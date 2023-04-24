RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

