RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

Featured Stories

