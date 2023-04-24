RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $56,612.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.