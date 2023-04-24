Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
