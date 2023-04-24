Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.