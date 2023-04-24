Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.34 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

