Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.02 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

