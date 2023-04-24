Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 6.9 %

SVVC opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

