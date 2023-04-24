Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EBMT. Hovde Group cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

