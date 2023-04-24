Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -1.40.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eltek will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

