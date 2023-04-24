Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -1.40.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
