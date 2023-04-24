StockNews.com Upgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to “Strong-Buy”

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Gravity Stock Performance

Gravity stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $389.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

Get Gravity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 98.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gravity by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.