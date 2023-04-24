StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.