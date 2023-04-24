StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

