Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 3.6 %

EDUC opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

