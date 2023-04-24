First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

FSFG opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

