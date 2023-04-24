National Bankshares Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$160.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$140.67.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$134.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. CGI has a twelve month low of C$95.45 and a twelve month high of C$134.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.57.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.