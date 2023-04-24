Hydro One (TSE:H) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$39.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at C$39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.19. The company has a market cap of C$23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.68.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7252604 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

