Hydro One (TSE:H) Downgraded by CIBC

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

CIBC lowered shares of Hydro One (TSE:HGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$39.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at C$39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.19. The company has a market cap of C$23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.68.

Hydro One (TSE:HGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7252604 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

