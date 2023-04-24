H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$11.96 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.22 and a 1 year high of C$14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.27.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

