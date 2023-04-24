IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.05.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

