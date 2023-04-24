CIBC Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INE. National Bankshares increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.60.
Shares of TSE INE opened at C$14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
