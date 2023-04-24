CIBC Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INE. National Bankshares increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.60.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3098258 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.