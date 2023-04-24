Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$77.78.

Shares of MRU opened at C$76.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.30 and a 12-month high of C$78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.18.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2591964 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

