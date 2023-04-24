Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE:WPM opened at C$66.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$70.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$61.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5825797 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

