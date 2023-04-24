CIBC Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$17.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

TSE:TCL.A opened at C$14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$12.08 and a 12 month high of C$17.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

