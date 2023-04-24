Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
TSE:USA opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.24.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.