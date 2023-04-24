Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

TSE:USA opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

