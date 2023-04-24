TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TA. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.25.

TSE TA opened at C$11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.03. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.6904094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

