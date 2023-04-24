Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.43.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 9.3 %

TWM stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of C$711.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$712.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1356421 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.