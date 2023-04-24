Raymond James Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Laurentian dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.55.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.0262721 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.