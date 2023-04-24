Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Parex Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:PXT opened at C$27.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.08.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.82. Parex Resources had a net margin of 46.65% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of C$510.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.5290581 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

