Keyera (TSE:KEY) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.31.

TSE KEY opened at C$31.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.83. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.18 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9134906 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

