ATB Capital Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.60.

TSE:NPI opened at C$33.73 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.31.

Northland Power last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2988063 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

