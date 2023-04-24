Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR opened at C$21.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total transaction of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,283,701.64. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total transaction of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,283,701.64. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Insiders sold 38,570 shares of company stock valued at $720,467 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

