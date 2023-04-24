Ryder System (R) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE R opened at $85.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ryder System by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

