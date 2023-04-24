Molina Healthcare (MOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY23 guidance at $19.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $19.75- EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

MOH opened at $275.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.21.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.