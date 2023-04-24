Molina Healthcare (MOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY23 guidance at $19.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $19.75- EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOH opened at $275.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.21.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

