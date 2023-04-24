Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 9.64%.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. Insiders have purchased 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 over the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. CSFB cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.62.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

