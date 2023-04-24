Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target at $565.67

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $565.67.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $544.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.90 and a 200-day moving average of $502.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

