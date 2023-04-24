ICON Public (ICLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY23 guidance at $12.40-13.05 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ICON Public Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ICLR stock opened at $207.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of ICON Public
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICON Public by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
