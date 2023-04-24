Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $17.99 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.