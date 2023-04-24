Allegion (ALLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Allegion has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.30-$6.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.30-6.50 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

