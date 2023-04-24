Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price at $73.60

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NetApp Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
NetApp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
