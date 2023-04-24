Raymond James (RJF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RJF opened at $95.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5,415.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 101.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

