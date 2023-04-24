Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $192.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,808.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,808.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,568 shares of company stock worth $41,295,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.76. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

