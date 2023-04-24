Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $243.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $201.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.72.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

